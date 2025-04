Overcrowding Crisis in Madhya Pradesh Prisons Unveiled

Prisons in Madhya Pradesh are grappling with severe overcrowding, operating at 42% above their licensed capacity, according to information acquired via the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Data from December 2023 indicates that a staggering number of inmates come from marginalized communities, with 43% being tribal and Dalit individuals and 11% Muslims.

The state's 133 jails, including central, district, and sub-jails, currently house 44,938 prisoners, highlighting a significant demographic imbalance within the prison population.

