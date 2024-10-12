NABARD Boosts Jharkhand with Rs 770 Crore for Irrigation Projects

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) announced its sanction of Rs 770 crore for two significant irrigation projects in Jharkhand on Saturday. These projects aim to bolster agricultural productivity in the state's Palamu and Giridih districts.

Under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund for the 2024-25 fiscal year, the projects will enhance irrigation facilities across these regions. The Palamu project is set to provide irrigation to an additional 11,000 hectares, while the Giridih project will cover 165 villages, impacting over 10,000 hectares of cultivable land.

This funding announcement coincides with the lead-up to the Jharkhand assembly elections. The current assembly's tenure ends on January 5, 2025. NABARD's financial support to Jharkhand under RIDF has now reached Rs 1,017 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, totaling Rs 24,300 crore since RIDF's inception.

