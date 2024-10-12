Left Menu

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme has launched its registration portal, offering 12-month internships in India's leading 500 companies. Open to candidates aged 21-24, the scheme aims to enhance employability with an allowance and grant. Over 90,000 opportunities are available across multiple sectors and states.

PM Internship Scheme: Gateway to Top Companies for Indian Youth
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The registration for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, a major initiative by the Modi government to boost youth employability, has officially commenced via an online portal. The portal, which became operational at 5 PM on Saturday, is facilitating candidate sign-ups for the new internship program.

According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the scheme allows young Indians the chance to intern for 12 months within the country's top 500 companies. This transformative initiative, endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, includes a monthly allowance of Rs 5000 and a one-time grant of Rs 6000.

Eligible candidates aged 21-24 can register at https://pminternship.mca.gov.in. The portal features Aadhaar-based registration, bio-data generation, and has already added over 80,000 opportunities in 24 sectors. States leading in internship postings include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Recent data from October 11 indicates that the internship posts have climbed to 90,849, contributed by 193 companies such as Larsen & Toubro Ltd and Reliance Industries. Opportunities span 24 sectors, notably Oil, Gas & Energy, and cover 737 districts across the nation.

This ambitious project, announced in the Union Budget, anticipates creating 1.25 lakh internship opportunities in FY 2024-25 and aims to set up one crore internships over the next five years in collaboration with top corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

