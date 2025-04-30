Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Delimitation Plea

In the latest development concerning the delimitation of assembly seats, the Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a plea that seeks directions to the Centre to conduct the exercise in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The plea, filed by K Purushottam Reddy, highlights an alleged disparity in the delimitation process, which was conducted in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir but excluded Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh presided over the session.

The Centre, represented by Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, argued that the delimitation could only proceed after the conclusion of the 2026 census, citing the complexity of the task. The petitioner refuted the exclusion and drew parallels to similar exercises in northeastern states, questioning the constitutional basis of the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)