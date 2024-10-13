Left Menu

Macrotech Developers' Strategic Growth Amid Rising Debt

Macrotech Developers Ltd's net debt increased by 14% to Rs 4,920 crore in Q2 of this fiscal year, as the company invests in land acquisition and construction. Despite the debt rise, the firm saw a 21% boost in sales bookings, highlighting strong market demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:13 IST
Macrotech Developers' Strategic Growth Amid Rising Debt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Macrotech Developers Ltd, a major Mumbai-based real estate company operating under the Lodha brand, has reported a 14% rise in net debt, totaling Rs 4,920 crore as of September 30, 2024. This increase comes amid the firm's expanded investments in land acquisition and construction.

Despite the financial uptick, Macrotech Developers has recorded impressive sales figures. Recent reports highlight a 21% year-on-year rise in sales bookings to Rs 4,290 crore during the July-September period, powered by heightened housing demand.

Looking ahead, the company aims for a 21% annual growth in sale bookings, with a goal of reaching Rs 17,500 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year. Macrotech Developers maintains a strong footprint in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, while also entering Bengaluru's property market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024