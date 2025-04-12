Left Menu

Sobha Ltd Shines with 22% Increase in Q4 Sales Bookings

Realty firm Sobha Ltd's sales bookings surged by 22% to reach Rs 1,835.7 crore in Q4 2025, driven by higher housing demand. Despite annual sales falling to Rs 6,276.5 crore for the last fiscal, Sobha launched new projects and achieved record realisation rates of Rs 13,412 per square foot.

Updated: 12-04-2025 14:47 IST
Real estate firm Sobha Ltd reported a 22% increase in sales bookings, reaching Rs 1,835.7 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025, buoyed by a surge in housing demand.

The company, however, witnessed a decrease in annual sales bookings to Rs 6,276.5 crore compared to the previous fiscal year, which stood at Rs 6,644.1 crore. Despite this dip, Sobha launched eight projects totaling 8.76 million square feet across four cities.

Of the total sales, Bengaluru contributed the most with 58%, while Gurgaon contributed 19.9%. The firm also recorded its highest average realisation rate of Rs 13,412 per square foot, marking a substantial improvement of 22.8% over the previous fiscal year.

