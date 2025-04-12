Sobha Ltd Shines with 22% Increase in Q4 Sales Bookings

Real estate firm Sobha Ltd reported a 22% increase in sales bookings, reaching Rs 1,835.7 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025, buoyed by a surge in housing demand.

The company, however, witnessed a decrease in annual sales bookings to Rs 6,276.5 crore compared to the previous fiscal year, which stood at Rs 6,644.1 crore. Despite this dip, Sobha launched eight projects totaling 8.76 million square feet across four cities.

Of the total sales, Bengaluru contributed the most with 58%, while Gurgaon contributed 19.9%. The firm also recorded its highest average realisation rate of Rs 13,412 per square foot, marking a substantial improvement of 22.8% over the previous fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)