Left Menu

Tragedy on the Highway: Sub-Inspector's Life Cut Short

A sub-inspector from Uttar Pradesh, Naresh Pal Singh, was killed in a road accident in Etah district. An unidentified vehicle struck him while he was riding his motorcycle. Singh, who was nearing retirement, succumbed to his injuries. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah(Up) | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:14 IST
Tragedy on the Highway: Sub-Inspector's Life Cut Short
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector tragically lost his life in a road accident in Etah district, officials reported on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday night when an unidentified vehicle collided with Naresh Pal Singh, 60, as he traveled on his motorcycle near Natha village on the busy Bareilly-Agra highway.

Efforts to save Singh failed as he died en route to Aligarh Medical College. Authorities are focused on identifying the vehicle responsible, while Singh's body is being accompanied to his village by a fellow officer. Singh, a dedicated officer since 1989, was set to retire in two months from Mirhachi police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024