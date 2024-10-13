Tragedy on the Highway: Sub-Inspector's Life Cut Short
A sub-inspector from Uttar Pradesh, Naresh Pal Singh, was killed in a road accident in Etah district. An unidentified vehicle struck him while he was riding his motorcycle. Singh, who was nearing retirement, succumbed to his injuries. Police are investigating the incident.
An Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector tragically lost his life in a road accident in Etah district, officials reported on Sunday.
The accident occurred on Saturday night when an unidentified vehicle collided with Naresh Pal Singh, 60, as he traveled on his motorcycle near Natha village on the busy Bareilly-Agra highway.
Efforts to save Singh failed as he died en route to Aligarh Medical College. Authorities are focused on identifying the vehicle responsible, while Singh's body is being accompanied to his village by a fellow officer. Singh, a dedicated officer since 1989, was set to retire in two months from Mirhachi police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
