Punjab Police Busts Trans-Border Drug Ring

Punjab Police dismantled a trans-border drug-smuggling network, arresting two individuals and seizing 6 kg of heroin. The drugs were allegedly sent by Pakistan-based traffickers. Those arrested were identified as Hardeep Singh and Harjeet Singh, both with prior criminal records. Further investigations are currently ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Punjab Police effectively dismantled a significant trans-border drug-smuggling network, resulting in the arrest of two individuals linked to the operation and the seizure of 6 kg of heroin.

According to initial investigations, these illegal drugs were supplied by smugglers operating out of Pakistan, underscoring the cross-border nature of the illicit trade.

The accused, Hardeep Singh and Harjeet Singh, both hailing from Tarn Taran, were apprehended and have prior criminal records. Authorities have registered an FIR under the NDPS Act and affirm their ongoing commitment to eradicating such drug trafficking networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

