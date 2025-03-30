Punjab Police Busts Trans-Border Drug Ring

Punjab Police effectively dismantled a significant trans-border drug-smuggling network, resulting in the arrest of two individuals linked to the operation and the seizure of 6 kg of heroin.

According to initial investigations, these illegal drugs were supplied by smugglers operating out of Pakistan, underscoring the cross-border nature of the illicit trade.

The accused, Hardeep Singh and Harjeet Singh, both hailing from Tarn Taran, were apprehended and have prior criminal records. Authorities have registered an FIR under the NDPS Act and affirm their ongoing commitment to eradicating such drug trafficking networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)