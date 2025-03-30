Gelatin sticks trigger blast at mosque in Maharashtra's Beed district, no casualty; 2 persons apprehended: Police.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 12:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Gelatin sticks trigger blast at mosque in Maharashtra's Beed district, no casualty; 2 persons apprehended: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- gelatin
- blast
- Maharashtra
- mosque
- Beed
- police
- casualty
- apprehended
- investigation
- explosive
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to Unveil Modernized Police Academy in Assam
Tragic Loss: Bihar ASI Murder Highlights Growing Threats to Police Personnel
Rajasthan Police Boycott Holi for Promotion Demands
Cybercrime Crackdown: Police Nab Extortionist in Online Blackmail Case
Amit Shah Recalls Detention in Assam as Lachit Barphukan Police Academy Opens