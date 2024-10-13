Left Menu

Australia Bolsters Defense Against Bird Flu Threat

Australia is investing an additional A$95 million to guard against the H5N1 avian influenza strain, which has decimated bird and mammal populations globally. Despite its relative geographic protection, the virus is nearing, prompting increased biosecurity funding to safeguard the agricultural sector.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia has announced an extra A$95 million investment to mitigate the threat posed by a deadly bird flu strain spreading worldwide, though it has yet to reach the continent. This decision aims to protect the nation's flourishing agriculture sector from an impending biosecurity disaster.

Julie Collins, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, emphasized the gravitas of the situation. She noted the additional funding complements an already substantial A$1 billion biosecurity budget, underscoring the potential impact of the avian flu on local agriculture.

Though Australia's geographic position offers some protection from bird migration paths carrying the virus, the disease has shown its approach, having reached Indonesia in 2022. Officials warn that the arrival of small migratory birds during the Southern Hemisphere spring period could bring the virus to Australian shores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

