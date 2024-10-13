Wall Street Awaits Consumer Spending Data Amid Market Surge

As Wall Street eagerly anticipates a suite of corporate earnings and retail sales reports, the spotlight is firmly on the U.S. consumer's financial health. The incoming data could provide further confirmation of the robust economic resilience that has powered equity markets to new heights this October.

The S&P 500, poised for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, reflects this optimism, having surged over 21% this year buoyed by bullish economic indicators and strategic interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. "For the most part, the majority of the economic data stream has been positive," noted Art Hogan, top strategist at B Riley Wealth.

Major companies, including American Express, Netflix, and several key banks, are set to release earnings, giving insight into consumer behavior. A strong focus remains on whether less affluent consumers will continue to prioritize spending amid price hikes, a crucial factor influencing market valuation and economic forecasts.

