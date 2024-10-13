Left Menu

Wall Street Awaits Consumer Spending Data Amid Market Surge

The U.S. consumer's financial health is under scrutiny as investors turn to corporate earnings and retail data for signs of economic strength. With strong equity market performance, reports from major companies like Netflix and American Express will shed light on consumer spending and economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 18:33 IST
Wall Street Awaits Consumer Spending Data Amid Market Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Wall Street eagerly anticipates a suite of corporate earnings and retail sales reports, the spotlight is firmly on the U.S. consumer's financial health. The incoming data could provide further confirmation of the robust economic resilience that has powered equity markets to new heights this October.

The S&P 500, poised for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, reflects this optimism, having surged over 21% this year buoyed by bullish economic indicators and strategic interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. "For the most part, the majority of the economic data stream has been positive," noted Art Hogan, top strategist at B Riley Wealth.

Major companies, including American Express, Netflix, and several key banks, are set to release earnings, giving insight into consumer behavior. A strong focus remains on whether less affluent consumers will continue to prioritize spending amid price hikes, a crucial factor influencing market valuation and economic forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024