Left Menu

Revolutionizing Connectivity: Modi's Transformative PM GatiShakti Plan

The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan is transforming India's infrastructure, enhancing multimodal connectivity, and driving faster development across sectors. Launched in 2021, it aims to create a seamless integration of transportation networks and boost economic growth through improved logistics, creating new opportunities for many citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:08 IST
Revolutionizing Connectivity: Modi's Transformative PM GatiShakti Plan
  • Country:
  • India

The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) is hailed as a transformative force in reshaping India's infrastructure landscape. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiative aims to revolutionize connectivity, making the development process across sectors faster and more efficient.

Marking its third anniversary, Modi visited the PM GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra, showcasing the plan's key achievements. This approach focuses on enhancing multimodal connectivity and has streamlined logistics, reduced project delays, and opened new opportunities for citizens, according to Modi.

The initiative is integral to strengthening India's vision of a developed nation by fostering progress in entrepreneurship and innovation. Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized its role in creating a modern, interconnected infrastructure network, pivotal for a progressive Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024