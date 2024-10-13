Revolutionizing Connectivity: Modi's Transformative PM GatiShakti Plan

The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) is hailed as a transformative force in reshaping India's infrastructure landscape. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiative aims to revolutionize connectivity, making the development process across sectors faster and more efficient.

Marking its third anniversary, Modi visited the PM GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra, showcasing the plan's key achievements. This approach focuses on enhancing multimodal connectivity and has streamlined logistics, reduced project delays, and opened new opportunities for citizens, according to Modi.

The initiative is integral to strengthening India's vision of a developed nation by fostering progress in entrepreneurship and innovation. Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized its role in creating a modern, interconnected infrastructure network, pivotal for a progressive Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)