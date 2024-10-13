Left Menu

Sabarmati and Kalindi Express Derailment: Sabotage but No Terrorism

The derailments of Sabarmati and Kalindi Express were investigated, revealing sabotage attempts but no terrorism. Objects like an iron rod and an LPG cylinder were placed on tracks leading to derailments near Kanpur. No casualties were reported as investigations continue to probe motives.

The recent derailments of Sabarmati Express and Kalindi Express trains were not linked to terrorism, a senior police officer confirmed on Sunday.

Attempts to sabotage the railway lines were evident, with objects such as an iron rod and an LPG cylinder placed on tracks, leading to disruptions in both cases.

No casualties were reported, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the motives behind these acts, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajesh Kumar Singh.

