Taiwan Maintains Normal Port Operations Amidst China's Military Drills
Taiwan's transport ministry reported that airport and port operations are continuing as usual despite China's military exercises surrounding the island. The ministry assured that safe flight operations will be maintained within the Taipei Flight Information Region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 14-10-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 08:14 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Despite heightened tensions due to China's military exercises around Taiwan, the island's transport ministry confirmed on Monday that airport and port operations are still functioning normally.
A statement from the ministry highlighted their commitment to maintaining secure flight operations within the Taipei Flight Information Region.
This assurance comes as part of Taiwan's ongoing efforts to project stability and security amid regional geopolitical disturbances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
