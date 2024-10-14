Left Menu

Taiwan Maintains Normal Port Operations Amidst China's Military Drills

Taiwan's transport ministry reported that airport and port operations are continuing as usual despite China's military exercises surrounding the island. The ministry assured that safe flight operations will be maintained within the Taipei Flight Information Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 14-10-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 08:14 IST
Taiwan Maintains Normal Port Operations Amidst China's Military Drills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Despite heightened tensions due to China's military exercises around Taiwan, the island's transport ministry confirmed on Monday that airport and port operations are still functioning normally.

A statement from the ministry highlighted their commitment to maintaining secure flight operations within the Taipei Flight Information Region.

This assurance comes as part of Taiwan's ongoing efforts to project stability and security amid regional geopolitical disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024