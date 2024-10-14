The 'Make in India' Debate: From Promise to Disappointment

The opposition Congress party has launched a scathing critique of the Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative, branding its proclaimed goals as mere rhetoric. Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, stated on Monday that the ambitious objectives announced in 2014 are far from realized, marking them as 'jumlas' or empty promises.

According to Ramesh, the initiative aimed to spur industrial growth to 12-14% per year and create 100 million jobs by 2022. Instead, India has seen a modest 5.2% average in manufacturing growth, while the number of manufacturing jobs has dwindled significantly, underscoring the program's underperformance.

Further criticisms highlight the unchanged economic dependence on China, with imports growing, contrary to the goal of making India a global manufacturing hub. Ramesh attributes these failures to unpredictable economic policies and favoritism towards big business conglomerates, casting doubt over the program's touted successes.

