Left Menu

The 'Make in India' Debate: From Promise to Disappointment

The Congress party criticizes the Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative as unfulfilled promises, citing missed industrial growth and job creation targets. The share of manufacturing in the economy has declined, and India remains economically dependent on China, contrary to initial goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:16 IST
The 'Make in India' Debate: From Promise to Disappointment
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress party has launched a scathing critique of the Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative, branding its proclaimed goals as mere rhetoric. Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, stated on Monday that the ambitious objectives announced in 2014 are far from realized, marking them as 'jumlas' or empty promises.

According to Ramesh, the initiative aimed to spur industrial growth to 12-14% per year and create 100 million jobs by 2022. Instead, India has seen a modest 5.2% average in manufacturing growth, while the number of manufacturing jobs has dwindled significantly, underscoring the program's underperformance.

Further criticisms highlight the unchanged economic dependence on China, with imports growing, contrary to the goal of making India a global manufacturing hub. Ramesh attributes these failures to unpredictable economic policies and favoritism towards big business conglomerates, casting doubt over the program's touted successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024