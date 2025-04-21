Mamata Unveils 1,600 MW Power Plant to Energize Bengal's Industrial Growth
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Salboni, marking a milestone in the state's industrial development. Developed by JSW Energy at Rs 16,000 crore, the plant promises significant job creation and enhanced energy capacity, aiming for 18,000 MW in the future.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the development of a 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Salboni, Paschim Medinipur. The Rs 16,000 crore project by JSW Energy is hailed as a major industrial milestone, significantly boosting energy capacity in the state.
At the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Banerjee emphasized West Bengal's growth in power generation from 2,000 MW in 2011 to the current 10,000 MW, with an ambitious target of reaching 18,000 MW. The power project is expected to be operational in two phases, bringing vital employment opportunities.
Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group, praised the project for its cutting-edge, pollution-free technology. Mamata Banerjee reiterated her commitment to an investor-friendly environment, highlighting rapid strides in infrastructure and industrial development as part of the state's economic growth strategy.
