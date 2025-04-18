India's Plastic Parks: Paving the Path for Industrial Growth
India's government aims to complete infrastructure at nine plastic parks by end of 2025. Despite challenges such as land acquisition and state coordination, progress has been made. The parks are designed to boost investment, production, and exports in the plastic industry, enhancing the overall processing ecosystem.
The Indian government targets the completion of infrastructure in nine plastic parks by late 2025, according to Chemicals and Petrochemicals Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma. Ten parks have been approved under a central scheme, offering up to 50% funding per project, capped at Rs 40 crore each. Currently, a park in Tamil Nadu faces a stay order by the National Green Tribunal.
"The parks are progressing at different stages. We aim for completion this year," Verma stated in a conversation with PTI. While infrastructure progresses, operational phases are slower. Of the nine, three to four parks, including Tamot, Paradeep, and Tinsukia, are partly operational.
Efforts are underway to expedite progress hindered by land acquisition and state coordination issues. In the past eighteen months, there's been significant advancement as the government encourages state collaboration to finalize infrastructure. These parks are meant to attract investment, amplify production, and fortify the plastic processing industry ecosystem.
