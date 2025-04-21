Left Menu

West Bengal's Power Surge: Unveiling a New Era of Industrial Growth

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has laid the foundation for a new 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Salboni. It represents a significant step forward in the state's industrial development, promising thousands of jobs and a major boost to the power infrastructure, alongside extensive future investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:45 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated the foundation for a significant industrial project: a 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Salboni, Paschim Medinipur. This greenfield project signifies a crucial advancement in the region's industrial and infrastructure development.

During the event, Banerjee addressed criticisms from the opposition about the alleged non-implementation of investment proposals, affirming her administration's continuous pursuit of development. She emphasized unity among India's diverse states and cultures and highlighted the state's growing power generation capacity since her tenure began in 2011.

The power plant, a JSW Energy initiative with a Rs 16,000 crore investment, will encompass two units and is set to create 15,000 jobs. Banerjee also announced the establishment of an industrial park by JSW Group, further bolstering the state's job market and industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

