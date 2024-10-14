Left Menu

COMAC's Branding Shift: The C909 Ambition

Chinese planemaker COMAC has painted its ARJ21 jet with C909 branding. The rebranding appears ahead of China's major air show, suggesting Beijing's aim to compete with Airbus and Boeing. The ARJ21 began service in 2016, but analysts note it's globally uncompetitive. COMAC plans to expand internationally despite certification challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:38 IST
COMAC's Branding Shift: The C909 Ambition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese aviation firm COMAC has rebranded its ARJ21 aircraft to C909, aligning with its naming conventions, according to photos circulating on aviation forums and Chinese social media.

The symbolic rebranding, seen on a blue-tailed jet at Shanghai's Pudong airport, underscores Beijing's ambition to rival aerospace leaders Airbus and Boeing ahead of China's major air show in Zhuhai.

While the ARJ21, launched in 2016, struggles in global markets, COMAC eyes international expansion despite lacking key certifications. Efforts to introduce its C919 and C929 models continue amid ongoing industry challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024