COMAC's Branding Shift: The C909 Ambition

Chinese aviation firm COMAC has rebranded its ARJ21 aircraft to C909, aligning with its naming conventions, according to photos circulating on aviation forums and Chinese social media.

The symbolic rebranding, seen on a blue-tailed jet at Shanghai's Pudong airport, underscores Beijing's ambition to rival aerospace leaders Airbus and Boeing ahead of China's major air show in Zhuhai.

While the ARJ21, launched in 2016, struggles in global markets, COMAC eyes international expansion despite lacking key certifications. Efforts to introduce its C919 and C929 models continue amid ongoing industry challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)