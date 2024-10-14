COMAC's Branding Shift: The C909 Ambition
Chinese planemaker COMAC has painted its ARJ21 jet with C909 branding. The rebranding appears ahead of China's major air show, suggesting Beijing's aim to compete with Airbus and Boeing. The ARJ21 began service in 2016, but analysts note it's globally uncompetitive. COMAC plans to expand internationally despite certification challenges.
Chinese aviation firm COMAC has rebranded its ARJ21 aircraft to C909, aligning with its naming conventions, according to photos circulating on aviation forums and Chinese social media.
The symbolic rebranding, seen on a blue-tailed jet at Shanghai's Pudong airport, underscores Beijing's ambition to rival aerospace leaders Airbus and Boeing ahead of China's major air show in Zhuhai.
While the ARJ21, launched in 2016, struggles in global markets, COMAC eyes international expansion despite lacking key certifications. Efforts to introduce its C919 and C929 models continue amid ongoing industry challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
