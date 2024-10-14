European Stocks Remain Steady Amid Mixed Economic Signals

European stocks saw minimal change on Monday as China's recent stimulus plans failed to boost investor confidence. Market attention shifted towards earnings season and the European Central Bank's policy meeting set for later this week.

The STOXX 600 index, representative of continent-wide stocks, recorded a flat performance by 0833 GMT. Gains in the technology and telecom sectors were neutralized by declines in travel, leisure, and luxury stocks, leading to an overall unchanged market sentiment.

Asian stocks wavered between gains and losses following China's announcement to significantly increase debt to invigorate its economy. However, the Chinese finance ministry's vague presentation left many investors disappointed, falling short of providing the substantial figures some had anticipated.

