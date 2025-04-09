Left Menu

Panchayat Advancement Index: Measuring Progress on Ground

The Indian government has introduced the Panchayat Advancement Index to measure the progress of over 2.5 lakh gram panchayats on nine localized Sustainable Development Goals. The latest data shows differing performance levels across states, with Gujarat and Telangana leading in the 'Front Runner' category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:27 IST
Panchayat Advancement Index: Measuring Progress on Ground
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has introduced the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), aiming to assess the development of over 2.5 lakh gram panchayats throughout India on nine localized Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

For the fiscal year 2022-23, the PAI system indicates that 699 panchayats, predominantly from Gujarat and Telangana, have reached the 'Front Runner' category. Distinct categories are set for panchayats based on scores derived from achieving specific local SDG criteria, ranging from 'Achiever' to 'Beginners'. Notably, no panchayat has qualified as an 'Achiever' this year.

The index, leveraging 435 unique local indicators, categorizes panchayats into distinct performance groups. Gujarat leads with 346 Front Runners, trailed closely by Telangana's 270. In contrast, states like Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh host a significant number of 'Aspirant' panchayats, pointing to developmental lacunas that require focused efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025