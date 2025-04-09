Panchayat Advancement Index: Measuring Progress on Ground

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has introduced the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), aiming to assess the development of over 2.5 lakh gram panchayats throughout India on nine localized Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

For the fiscal year 2022-23, the PAI system indicates that 699 panchayats, predominantly from Gujarat and Telangana, have reached the 'Front Runner' category. Distinct categories are set for panchayats based on scores derived from achieving specific local SDG criteria, ranging from 'Achiever' to 'Beginners'. Notably, no panchayat has qualified as an 'Achiever' this year.

The index, leveraging 435 unique local indicators, categorizes panchayats into distinct performance groups. Gujarat leads with 346 Front Runners, trailed closely by Telangana's 270. In contrast, states like Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh host a significant number of 'Aspirant' panchayats, pointing to developmental lacunas that require focused efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)