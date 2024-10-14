Tragic Railway Accident Claims Lives of Two Trackmen in Madhya Pradesh
Two railway trackmen, Manoj Sen and Mohammed Haroon, were killed after being struck by the Rajya Rani Express in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. The incident delayed the train by half an hour. The Railway's senior section engineer announced that the deceased's families would receive immediate financial assistance.
14-10-2024
- India
In a tragic incident, two railway trackmen lost their lives after being hit by the Rajya Rani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, according to officials.
The accident took place near Kulhar railway station, approximately 60 kilometers from the district headquarters, causing a significant delay in the train's schedule.
Authorities named the victims as Manoj Sen, aged 25, and Mohammed Haroon, 55. The Railway's senior section engineer, Manish Sharma, stated that the families of the deceased would be provided with an immediate assistance of Rs 40,000.
