Tragic Railway Accident Claims Lives of Two Trackmen in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic incident, two railway trackmen lost their lives after being hit by the Rajya Rani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, according to officials.

The accident took place near Kulhar railway station, approximately 60 kilometers from the district headquarters, causing a significant delay in the train's schedule.

Authorities named the victims as Manoj Sen, aged 25, and Mohammed Haroon, 55. The Railway's senior section engineer, Manish Sharma, stated that the families of the deceased would be provided with an immediate assistance of Rs 40,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)