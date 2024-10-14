Left Menu

Telangana Chief Minister Backs Foxconn Project Completion

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited Foxconn's upcoming electronics project, pledging government support for swift completion. Accompanied by IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, he addressed operational issues and encouraged further investments. Foxconn's $550 million project promises one lakh jobs in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:21 IST
Telangana Chief Minister Backs Foxconn Project Completion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of Telangana promised full government support during a visit to Foxconn's upcoming electronics project, ensuring its timely completion.

Reddy, with IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu, engaged in discussions with Foxconn representatives, while Sydney Lu, CEO of Foxconn Interconnect Technology, participated virtually. Current project challenges were addressed, with Reddy directing officials to resolve issues promptly.

The state urged Foxconn to expand further investments in Telangana. The electronics giant, committed to a $550 million investment with potential for one lakh jobs, has already held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024