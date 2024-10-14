Telangana Chief Minister Backs Foxconn Project Completion

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of Telangana promised full government support during a visit to Foxconn's upcoming electronics project, ensuring its timely completion.

Reddy, with IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu, engaged in discussions with Foxconn representatives, while Sydney Lu, CEO of Foxconn Interconnect Technology, participated virtually. Current project challenges were addressed, with Reddy directing officials to resolve issues promptly.

The state urged Foxconn to expand further investments in Telangana. The electronics giant, committed to a $550 million investment with potential for one lakh jobs, has already held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)