Diplomatic Downsizing: Norway Reduces Russian Embassy Staff

Russia's embassy in Norway announced it will reduce its consular staff to two, complying with a Norwegian demand effective by October 2024. This follows an earlier expulsion of 15 Russian officials, deemed intelligence officers by Norway. Norway's authorities have not commented on the matter.

In compliance with a demand from the Norwegian authorities, the Russian embassy in Norway has announced a significant reduction in its consular staff. By October 2024, only two diplomats will function within the consulate, according to a statement released on the embassy's Facebook page.

This downsizing comes as a follow-up to Norway's expulsion of 15 Russian embassy officials last year, whom the Norwegian foreign ministry identified as intelligence officers operating under diplomatic guise.

The reduction in consular services is a direct consequence of this diplomatic mandate, marking yet another strain in Norway-Russia relations. A Norwegian foreign ministry spokesperson has declined to provide further commentary on the development.

