Diplomatic Downsizing: Norway Reduces Russian Embassy Staff

In compliance with a demand from the Norwegian authorities, the Russian embassy in Norway has announced a significant reduction in its consular staff. By October 2024, only two diplomats will function within the consulate, according to a statement released on the embassy's Facebook page.

This downsizing comes as a follow-up to Norway's expulsion of 15 Russian embassy officials last year, whom the Norwegian foreign ministry identified as intelligence officers operating under diplomatic guise.

The reduction in consular services is a direct consequence of this diplomatic mandate, marking yet another strain in Norway-Russia relations. A Norwegian foreign ministry spokesperson has declined to provide further commentary on the development.

(With inputs from agencies.)