Security Concerns or Political Strain? The Expulsion of Croatians from Serbia
Arien Stojanovic Ivkovic, a Croatian doctor, was told to leave Serbia within a week, considered a security threat despite 12 years in the country. Around 20 Croatians faced similar orders, amid strained Serbia-Croatia relations linked to protests. Ivkovic has filed a complaint as diplomatic tensions escalate.
In an unsettling development, Arien Stojanovic Ivkovic, a 31-year-old Croatian doctor residing in Belgrade, has been labeled a security threat and given one week to exit Serbia. Despite a 12-year presence, Ivkovic, living with her Serbian husband and young daughter, received unexpected expulsion orders impacting her family's future.
Ivkovic's case is not isolated. Croatian embassy data reveals nearly 20 Croatian citizens have received similar directives in the past three months. Meanwhile, dozens more face entry refusals at Serbian borders, occurring amid already tense relations between Serbia and Croatia, formerly embroiled in a 1990s conflict.
The tension escalated following recent anti-corruption protests in Serbia, with authorities possibly suspecting Croatian involvement. The Croatian ambassador to Serbia expressed deep concern over the rising expulsions, as Ivkovic clings to hopes of a successful appeal allowing her family to remain together.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Protests, Immigration, and Legal Battles Amid U.S. Crackdown
Controversial Comment Sparks Diplomatic Tensions Between India and Bangladesh
BJP Protests 'Garbage Cess' Amidst Rising Costs: Karnataka Congress Under Fire
Protests Ignite in Himachal Pradesh Against MP's Remarks on Rana Sanga
ICE Detentions Spark Student Protests and Concerns Over Due Process