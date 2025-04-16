Security Concerns or Political Strain? The Expulsion of Croatians from Serbia

In an unsettling development, Arien Stojanovic Ivkovic, a 31-year-old Croatian doctor residing in Belgrade, has been labeled a security threat and given one week to exit Serbia. Despite a 12-year presence, Ivkovic, living with her Serbian husband and young daughter, received unexpected expulsion orders impacting her family's future.

Ivkovic's case is not isolated. Croatian embassy data reveals nearly 20 Croatian citizens have received similar directives in the past three months. Meanwhile, dozens more face entry refusals at Serbian borders, occurring amid already tense relations between Serbia and Croatia, formerly embroiled in a 1990s conflict.

The tension escalated following recent anti-corruption protests in Serbia, with authorities possibly suspecting Croatian involvement. The Croatian ambassador to Serbia expressed deep concern over the rising expulsions, as Ivkovic clings to hopes of a successful appeal allowing her family to remain together.

(With inputs from agencies.)