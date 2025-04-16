Left Menu

Security Concerns or Political Strain? The Expulsion of Croatians from Serbia

Arien Stojanovic Ivkovic, a Croatian doctor, was told to leave Serbia within a week, considered a security threat despite 12 years in the country. Around 20 Croatians faced similar orders, amid strained Serbia-Croatia relations linked to protests. Ivkovic has filed a complaint as diplomatic tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unsettling development, Arien Stojanovic Ivkovic, a 31-year-old Croatian doctor residing in Belgrade, has been labeled a security threat and given one week to exit Serbia. Despite a 12-year presence, Ivkovic, living with her Serbian husband and young daughter, received unexpected expulsion orders impacting her family's future.

Ivkovic's case is not isolated. Croatian embassy data reveals nearly 20 Croatian citizens have received similar directives in the past three months. Meanwhile, dozens more face entry refusals at Serbian borders, occurring amid already tense relations between Serbia and Croatia, formerly embroiled in a 1990s conflict.

The tension escalated following recent anti-corruption protests in Serbia, with authorities possibly suspecting Croatian involvement. The Croatian ambassador to Serbia expressed deep concern over the rising expulsions, as Ivkovic clings to hopes of a successful appeal allowing her family to remain together.

