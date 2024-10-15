Left Menu

India and Algeria Forge Stronger Economic Ties

President Droupadi Murmu called for enhanced economic cooperation between India and Algeria, citing Algeria's rapid growth as an opportunity. At the Algerian-Indian Economic Forum, she stressed India's progress in 'Ease of Business' and encouraged Algerian participation in 'Make in India' initiatives. Trade stands at USD 1.7 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 15-10-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 09:29 IST
India and Algeria Forge Stronger Economic Ties
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • Algeria

In a move to bolster international economic relations, President Droupadi Murmu has called for stronger economic ties between India and Algeria. Highlighting Algeria's swift economic growth, Murmu pointed to numerous opportunities that both countries can exploit across various sectors.

Addressing the Algerian-Indian Economic Forum, President Murmu emphasized India's remarkable advancements in the 'Ease of Doing Business' index and extended an invitation to Algerian companies to participate in India's 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World' programs. The event was a collaborative effort between the Algerian Economic Renewal Council and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Murmu acknowledged that the current trade volume of USD 1.7 billion between the two countries does not reflect their potential. She noted that India's vast experiences are readily available for sharing with its Algerian counterparts. The president also praised the Indian community in Algeria for facilitating India's interests and soft power in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024