India and Algeria Forge Stronger Economic Ties

In a move to bolster international economic relations, President Droupadi Murmu has called for stronger economic ties between India and Algeria. Highlighting Algeria's swift economic growth, Murmu pointed to numerous opportunities that both countries can exploit across various sectors.

Addressing the Algerian-Indian Economic Forum, President Murmu emphasized India's remarkable advancements in the 'Ease of Doing Business' index and extended an invitation to Algerian companies to participate in India's 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World' programs. The event was a collaborative effort between the Algerian Economic Renewal Council and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Murmu acknowledged that the current trade volume of USD 1.7 billion between the two countries does not reflect their potential. She noted that India's vast experiences are readily available for sharing with its Algerian counterparts. The president also praised the Indian community in Algeria for facilitating India's interests and soft power in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)