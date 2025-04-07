Left Menu

Bangladesh Appeals to US for Tariff Delay to Boost Trade Relations

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, urged US President Trump to delay tariffs on Bangladesh for three months. The appeal supports the interim government's efforts to enhance imports from the US. The initiative includes importing US LNG and increasing agricultural imports like cotton and wheat.

Updated: 07-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:10 IST
Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has taken a proactive stance in international trade relations, with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus penning a letter to US President Donald Trump. The letter, sent on Monday, requests a three-month postponement of US reciprocal tariff measures on Bangladesh to facilitate the smooth implementation of the interim government's trade initiatives, according to a statement from the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

Highlighting Bangladesh's pioneering approach, Yunus emphasized the country's efforts to bolster US exports. He noted that Bangladesh is the first nation to engage in a multi-year agreement to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US and aims to significantly hike imports of US agricultural goods such as cotton, wheat, corn, and soybeans.

The Chief Adviser detailed plans to construct duty-free bonded warehouses for cotton and streamline customs processes, reducing tariff and regulatory barriers on US goods. Yunus expressed Bangladesh's full support for President Trump's trade agenda, with a separate detailed letter to be dispatched to the US Trade Representative soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

