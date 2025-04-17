US-Japan Tariff Talks Signal Potential Breakthrough in Trade Relations

In a bid to ease escalating trade tensions, the United States and Japan have commenced crucial discussions on US-imposed tariffs, as announced during ministerial talks in Washington, DC. Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister, Akazawa Ryosei, headed the Japanese delegation, with further negotiation rounds anticipated later this month.

Reflecting optimism, President Donald Trump, who partook in the talks along with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, expressed satisfaction over the 'big progress' achieved. He noted that discussions with Japan on tariff issues should be a top priority and posted about the meeting's success as a 'Great Honor' on social media.

These talks follow Trump's recent suspension of 'reciprocal' tariffs for 90 days. Both nations aim to solidify an agreement beneficial for their economies. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba voiced his intent to visit the US soon for further discussions, underscoring the urgency of resolving key issues, including defense budget contributions and tariff adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)