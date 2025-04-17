Left Menu

US-Japan Tariff Talks Signal Potential Breakthrough in Trade Relations

The United States and Japan have initiated discussions to negotiate US-imposed tariffs, with further talks scheduled. Japan's delegation, led by Ryosei Akazawa, and US officials, including President Trump, reported significant progress. The dialogue aims to strengthen economic ties, focusing on reducing tariffs and addressing defense expenditure concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 13:32 IST
US-Japan Tariff Talks Signal Potential Breakthrough in Trade Relations
Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa Ryosei in Washington DC (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to ease escalating trade tensions, the United States and Japan have commenced crucial discussions on US-imposed tariffs, as announced during ministerial talks in Washington, DC. Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister, Akazawa Ryosei, headed the Japanese delegation, with further negotiation rounds anticipated later this month.

Reflecting optimism, President Donald Trump, who partook in the talks along with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, expressed satisfaction over the 'big progress' achieved. He noted that discussions with Japan on tariff issues should be a top priority and posted about the meeting's success as a 'Great Honor' on social media.

These talks follow Trump's recent suspension of 'reciprocal' tariffs for 90 days. Both nations aim to solidify an agreement beneficial for their economies. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba voiced his intent to visit the US soon for further discussions, underscoring the urgency of resolving key issues, including defense budget contributions and tariff adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025