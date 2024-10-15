Telangana's Call for Tech Expansion: CM Reddy Engages Foxconn

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alongside IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu, held discussions with Foxconn representatives regarding the ongoing projects in Rangareddy district, Hyderabad. During the meet, facilitated by a video conference with Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, the Chief Minister assured full infrastructure support for the company's ventures. Reddy extended an appeal for Foxconn to widen its investment scope in Telangana, particularly in the electric and lithium battery sectors.

Foxconn Chairman Liu, who previously showed significant interest in Hyderabad's ever-expanding industrial and service sectors, expressed his support for future projects. Founded in 1974 in Taiwan, Foxconn is deemed the world's leading electronics manufacturer and a major Apple iPhones supplier, known for its engineering expertise in integrating advanced technology into its production systems.

The Taiwanese manufacturing giant, having already outlined its plans to enhance its operations in India, discussed comprehensive investment strategies with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August. With commitments spanning across key Indian states such as Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, Foxconn's engagement signifies a robust development potential. In line with this, a Letter of Intent (LOI) was signed with Karnataka for projects worth Rs 5,000 crore last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)