Sizzling Growth: India's Air Conditioner Market on the Rise

The Indian room air-conditioner industry is set for remarkable expansion, with sales anticipated to surge 20-25% to 12-12.5 million units in 2024-25, as reported by ICRA.

Such growth is fueled by escalating temperatures, increased demand for units across households, urbanization, higher disposable incomes, and supportive consumer financing.

The government's production-linked incentive scheme has significantly enhanced localization, driving the domestic RAC industry's prospects amid increasing competition and cost challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)