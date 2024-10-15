Bomb Scare Disrupts Air India Express Flight in Ayodhya
An Air India Express flight from Ayodhya to Bengaluru faced delays due to a bomb threat issued from an unverified social media account. Security measures were swiftly implemented, and the plane, carrying 132 passengers, landed safely. Operations resumed after mandatory security checks.
An Air India Express flight en route from Ayodhya to Bengaluru was delayed on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, officials confirmed.
The aircraft, originating from Jaipur, was subjected to security scrutiny after a threat from an unspecified social media account was identified, the airline's representatives said.
Security protocols were quickly enacted following instructions from the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee. The Boeing 737-Max 8 carried 132 passengers and resumed operation post-inspection, according to Air India Express.
