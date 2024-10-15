Bomb Scare Disrupts Air India Express Flight in Ayodhya

An Air India Express flight en route from Ayodhya to Bengaluru was delayed on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, officials confirmed.

The aircraft, originating from Jaipur, was subjected to security scrutiny after a threat from an unspecified social media account was identified, the airline's representatives said.

Security protocols were quickly enacted following instructions from the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee. The Boeing 737-Max 8 carried 132 passengers and resumed operation post-inspection, according to Air India Express.

