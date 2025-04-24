Seamless Coordination Ensures Dignified Passage Amidst Flight Delays
A coordinated effort involving two airlines, airport authorities, and security teams ensured timely travel for five family members and the mortal remains of a Pahalgam terror attack victim from Delhi to Surat. The Air India Express flight was deliberately delayed for this purpose, highlighting exemplary teamwork.
In a remarkable display of coordination, Surat airport remained open an extra hour to accommodate a delayed Air India Express flight carrying the remains of a Pahalgam terror attack victim and his family.
The flight, which departed late from Delhi, was a concerted effort involving rival airlines IndiGo and Air India Express, along with Delhi airport authorities and security teams. This ensured five family members reached Surat with dignity.
The delay was a strategic decision, with coordination across various stakeholders. The ATC in Delhi granted priority landing for the IndiGo flight, facilitating swift transfer to Air India Express. The seamless teamwork underscores committed service to passengers, even in challenging circumstances.
