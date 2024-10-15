Left Menu

Rev Up Festive Joy with BMW Motorrad's Exciting Offers!

BMW Motorrad India is offering exclusive festive deals on its G 310 motorcycle range. The offers include zero down payment, no maintenance costs for three years, and extended warranties, available from October 15 to November 15, 2024, at authorized dealerships. EMIs start at INR 6,999, alongside personalized financial solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:57 IST
BMW Motorrad India is stirring up the festive spirit with its latest offers on the G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles. Prospective buyers can benefit from zero down payment and a zero maintenance cost for three years, ensuring a hassle-free ownership experience. Additionally, customers will enjoy five years of complimentary warranty.

With a range of enticing financial packages, BMW Motorrad has made owning these bikes easier than ever. EMIs start at just INR 6,999, incorporating a comprehensive service plan that caters to all maintenance needs over three years. Moreover, the brand offers flexible financial solutions to suit individual customer needs.

These offers are valid from October 15 to November 15, 2024, exclusively at BMW Motorrad authorized dealerships. Potential buyers can also enhance their ownership experience with a selection of original BMW accessories and gear, further personalizing their motorcycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

