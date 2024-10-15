Rev Up Festive Joy with BMW Motorrad's Exciting Offers!

BMW Motorrad India is stirring up the festive spirit with its latest offers on the G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles. Prospective buyers can benefit from zero down payment and a zero maintenance cost for three years, ensuring a hassle-free ownership experience. Additionally, customers will enjoy five years of complimentary warranty.

With a range of enticing financial packages, BMW Motorrad has made owning these bikes easier than ever. EMIs start at just INR 6,999, incorporating a comprehensive service plan that caters to all maintenance needs over three years. Moreover, the brand offers flexible financial solutions to suit individual customer needs.

These offers are valid from October 15 to November 15, 2024, exclusively at BMW Motorrad authorized dealerships. Potential buyers can also enhance their ownership experience with a selection of original BMW accessories and gear, further personalizing their motorcycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)