Inspiring Dreams: IYDF and Wish-Box Events Uplift Gujjar Vasti Children

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), alongside Wish-Box Events, organized an enthusiasm-filled event for children in the Gujjar Vasti community near Pune, Maharashtra. This initiative aimed to provide underprivileged children with essential supplies and educational materials, while also engaging them in interactive activities to nurture their dreams of a brighter future.

The event, led by Tapan Sushil Singha, founder of Wish-Box Events, was fully backed by IYDF. It involved 22 children from the community, who joined in sharing their aspirations through various activities. Volunteers from IYDF and Wish-Box Events actively participated, ensuring the children received necessary support and felt valued, igniting hope amid their daily challenges.

The activities included distributing 22 water bottles, lunch boxes, notebooks, and 25 pens, alongside toys and games to spur creativity. Each child also received a 1kg bag of rice and flour, offering tangible relief to their families. Volunteers, including Akshay Satpe and Vivek Patil, facilitated an enriching experience, encouraging children to express their dreams through drawing, cultivating a spirit of optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)