Left Menu

India Demands Clarification on Silver Imports from UAE Amid CEPA Concerns

India has raised concerns about increased imports of silver products, platinum alloys, and dry dates from the UAE under the CEPA agreement. The UAE is reviewing the claims and potential rule circumventions. This issue was highlighted at the second joint committee meeting of the CEPA agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:58 IST
India Demands Clarification on Silver Imports from UAE Amid CEPA Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has expressed apprehension over a significant rise in imports of silver products, platinum alloy, and dry dates from the UAE, urging compliance checks under the free trade agreement (FTA). According to an official statement, the UAE has agreed to address India's concerns.

The matter arose at the second joint committee meeting under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). With a notable surge in imports, India sought a review of specific FTA terms effective from May 1, 2022.

Amidst a 210% rise in gold and silver imports from the UAE, India has also requested that the Indian Jewellery Exposition Centre in Dubai be classified as a Designated Zone for concessional duties. Discussions also touched upon food safety MOU finalization and mutual recognition agreements for professional bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024