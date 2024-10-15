India Demands Clarification on Silver Imports from UAE Amid CEPA Concerns

India has expressed apprehension over a significant rise in imports of silver products, platinum alloy, and dry dates from the UAE, urging compliance checks under the free trade agreement (FTA). According to an official statement, the UAE has agreed to address India's concerns.

The matter arose at the second joint committee meeting under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). With a notable surge in imports, India sought a review of specific FTA terms effective from May 1, 2022.

Amidst a 210% rise in gold and silver imports from the UAE, India has also requested that the Indian Jewellery Exposition Centre in Dubai be classified as a Designated Zone for concessional duties. Discussions also touched upon food safety MOU finalization and mutual recognition agreements for professional bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)