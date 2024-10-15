Quality Norms Relaxed for Micro Units in Cookware Industry

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced significant relaxations in mandatory quality control regulations affecting cookware and utensils for micro-units. This step is part of a broader strategy to enhance ease of doing business and support domestic manufacturing.

The original quality control order on these goods was established last year, aiming to curb imports of sub-standard products. The introduced relaxations exempt micro-enterprises registered under the Udyam portal, with investments up to Rs 25 lakh and turnover not exceeding Rs 2 crore, from certain requirements.

Furthermore, this updated order provides exemptions for research and development and extends compliance deadlines, allowing domestic manufacturers more time to meet the enhanced standards, thereby aligning with India's ambition for self-reliance and excellence in manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)