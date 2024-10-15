Left Menu

Quality Norms Relaxed for Micro Units in Cookware Industry

The DPIIT has relaxed the quality control norms for cookware and utensils for micro-units. These changes aim to boost domestic manufacturing by easing norms for small enterprises, providing extensions, and specific exemptions for research and development, aligning with India's economic goals of self-reliance and manufacturing excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:00 IST
Quality Norms Relaxed for Micro Units in Cookware Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced significant relaxations in mandatory quality control regulations affecting cookware and utensils for micro-units. This step is part of a broader strategy to enhance ease of doing business and support domestic manufacturing.

The original quality control order on these goods was established last year, aiming to curb imports of sub-standard products. The introduced relaxations exempt micro-enterprises registered under the Udyam portal, with investments up to Rs 25 lakh and turnover not exceeding Rs 2 crore, from certain requirements.

Furthermore, this updated order provides exemptions for research and development and extends compliance deadlines, allowing domestic manufacturers more time to meet the enhanced standards, thereby aligning with India's ambition for self-reliance and excellence in manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024