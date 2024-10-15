Left Menu

Skoda Targets Indian SUV Market with New Kylaq Launch

Czech automaker Skoda plans to launch its new compact SUV, the Kylaq, in India early next year, entering the competitive sub-4 meter segment. The company has invested significantly in local manufacturing and aims to increase sales and service outlets by 25%, with plans to export to the Asia Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:17 IST
Czech automaker Skoda is making strategic moves to enter the high-volume segment in India's SUV market with the upcoming launch of the Kylaq. This new model aims to capture the competitive sub-4 meter segment, which accounts for about 30% of annual passenger vehicle sales in India.

Speaking to PTI, Skoda Auto India's Brand Director Petr Janeba expressed confidence in the segment's growth potential, highlighting the supportive role of government policies and GST structures. Janeba noted that the market is poised for expansion and revealed plans to increase sales outlets by 25% to better serve the growing clientele.

Further elaborating on Skoda's strategy, Jan Bures, the Executive Director at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, emphasized the model's design tailored to meet Indian consumer aspirations. Skoda also plans to explore new markets in tier 3 and 4 cities and eventually export the Kylaq to the Asia Pacific region after establishing a strong presence in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

