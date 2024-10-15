Left Menu

India Raises Alarm Over FTA Rule Breaches with UAE

India voiced concerns over increasing imports of silver, platinum alloy, and dry dates from the UAE, suspecting circumvention of FTA rules. The UAE agreed to review these issues. Discussions included mutual recognition agreements for professionals and measures on food safety, pharmaceuticals, and halal certification.

  • Country:
  • India

India has expressed concerns about a substantial rise in the importation of silver products, platinum alloys, and dry dates from the UAE. Officials suspect that these imports are bypassing free trade agreement regulations, and the UAE has promised to examine the issue.

The appeal for compliance verification was raised during the second meeting of the joint committee under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, held on October 14. The meeting, led by key officials from both countries, highlighted India's call for a revision of certain FTA conditions.

Further topics of discussion included mutual recognition of professional credentials, simplification of food safety agreements, and easing the export processes for halal-certified products. The two nations are working towards an actionable strategy on these fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

