Strengthening Ties: President Murmu Calls for India-Algeria Economic Cooperation
President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes the importance of economic cooperation between India and Algeria. During the Algerian-Indian Economic Forum, she underscores India's advancements in 'Ease of Doing Business' and invites Algerian companies to participate in 'Make in India' initiatives. Murmu is also awarded an Honorary Doctorate.
- Country:
- Algeria
President Droupadi Murmu has urged for strengthened economic collaborations between India and Algeria, identifying the African nation's burgeoning economy as a source of mutual opportunities. Addressing the Algerian-Indian Economic Forum, she highlighted India's improvements in 'Ease of Doing Business', inviting Algerian companies to explore opportunities in India's 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World' initiatives.
Murmu, who received an Honorary Doctorate in Political Science, reflected on her own journey from a challenging childhood in Odisha to becoming India's first tribal President, emphasizing education and technology as catalysts for women's empowerment in India. The President noted the pivotal role of technology and financial inclusion in supporting rural women.
During her visit, President Murmu paid homage to the cultural heritage of Algeria, visiting ancient sites like the Roman city of Tipasa. Her visit, the first by an Indian Head of State to Algeria, aims to reinforce India-Africa ties, with future visits planned to Mauritania and Malawi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal Highlights 'Make in India' Success with Impressive GVA Growth
FCI to Upgrade Surveillance Systems in 561 Depots with Modern IP-Based CCTV Technology
Aristocrat Leisure Limited vs. International Game Technology
Elon Musk Joins Donald Trump's Rally: A Fusion of Technology and Politics
Revolutionizing Battery Technology: Asahi Kasei's Groundbreaking Electrolyte