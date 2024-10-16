Market Tremors: European Chip and Luxury Stocks Face Uncertain Future

Investors are grappling with the ramifications of dismal earnings forecasts from European tech giant ASML and luxury leader LVMH, which significantly influenced market movements on Wednesday. Both sectors are now under scrutiny as they confront economic challenges, particularly within the chip and luxury goods markets.

ASML, the world's leading producer of chipmaking equipment, predicts a slowdown in sales for 2025 despite a surge in demand for AI chips. This forecast has instigated a global sell-off in chip stocks, causing a notable 6.5% drop in the European tech stock index on Tuesday, marking its steepest decline in four years.

Meanwhile, LVMH's revelation of a decline in quarterly sales, mainly attributed to waning consumer demand in China, has heightened investor anxieties. As confidence in the Chinese consumer market plummets, fears over the sustainability of recent gains in luxury stocks mount. Market watchers will also focus on UK's inflation data, which will shed light on the Bank of England's monetary policy prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)