Rains Disrupt Train Services in Karnataka

Heavy rainfall in Karnataka prompted the South Western Railway to cancel several train services on Wednesday.

According to an SWR official, the waterlogging on the up fast line over Bridge No. 114 between Basin Bridge Jn. in Chennai and Veysarpadi stations was the primary reason for the disruption.

The canceled services include Train No. 20623 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Malgudi Express, Train No. 20624 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Malgudi Express, and Train No. 16022 Mysuru-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squall for the coastal, north interior, and south interior parts of Karnataka for Wednesday.

IMD officials indicated that Bengaluru and surrounding districts can expect very heavy rainfall until October 18. Conditions in the city are likely to remain overcast for the next three to four days.

In the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Wednesday, Bengaluru recorded 66.1 mm of rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)