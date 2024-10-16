Left Menu

Rail Disruption Due to Heavy Rains in Karnataka

Heavy rainfall in Karnataka led to the cancellation of several South Western Railway trains between Chennai and Bengaluru. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of continued severe weather, impacting the city's transport services and prompting flood-like conditions, especially around the Basin Bridge Junction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

South Western Railway announced on Wednesday that a range of trains had been canceled due to significant waterlogging over rail tracks in Karnataka. This impacted several key services between Dr MGR Chennai Central and KSR Bengaluru.

Impacted trains include the Chennai-Mysuru routes, among others, with services like the Malgudi Express and Kaveri Express also being affected. The cancellations result from poor weather conditions impacting critical rail infrastructure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted ongoing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and squalls in the area, suggesting further potential disruptions till October 18. The latest figures show Bengaluru received significant rainfall overnight, contributing to the affected services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

