Rail Disruption Due to Heavy Rains in Karnataka

South Western Railway announced on Wednesday that a range of trains had been canceled due to significant waterlogging over rail tracks in Karnataka. This impacted several key services between Dr MGR Chennai Central and KSR Bengaluru.

Impacted trains include the Chennai-Mysuru routes, among others, with services like the Malgudi Express and Kaveri Express also being affected. The cancellations result from poor weather conditions impacting critical rail infrastructure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted ongoing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and squalls in the area, suggesting further potential disruptions till October 18. The latest figures show Bengaluru received significant rainfall overnight, contributing to the affected services.

(With inputs from agencies.)