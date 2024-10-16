Tragic Fuel Explosion Claims Over 90 Lives in Nigeria
A tragic incident in Jigawa, Nigeria, resulted in over 90 fatalities after a gasoline tanker overturned and exploded. Residents who had rushed to collect fuel from the tanker were caught in the massive inferno. The unfortunate accident highlights safety concerns in fuel transportation.
In a devastating incident in Nigeria's Jigawa state, more than 90 individuals lost their lives when a gasoline tanker overturned and exploded. The tragedy unfolded past midnight when locals gathered to collect fuel from the overturned tanker.
According to police spokesperson Lawan Adam, the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while traversing a highway near a university, causing it to overturn. In a frantic rush, scores of residents approached the site, inadvertently positioning themselves in harm's way.
The explosion resulted in an immediate inferno, killing 94 people on the spot and injuring 50 others, raising urgent concerns about fuel transportation safety and crowd control measures in the region.
