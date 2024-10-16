Left Menu

Empowering Tomorrow: A Heartfelt Event for Young Minds

The IYDF, in collaboration with Nitika Makeover, organized a charity event in Rangpur Sidhra, India, to provide essential supplies and emotional support to 50 underprivileged children. The event featured talent performances and engaged volunteers, aiming to boost the children's confidence and sense of belonging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rangpur Sidhra | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:38 IST
IYDF and Nitika Makeover Bring Joy and Support to Children in Rangpur Sidhra. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Nitika Makeover teamed up to bring joy and support to underprivileged children in Rangpur Sidhra, India, on October 16. This charity event provided 50 local children with necessary living and educational materials, aiming to uplift their spirits and boost their confidence through engaging activities.

Nitika Mahajan, leader of the initiative, emphasized the dual objective of addressing both material and emotional needs. She noted the importance of making the children feel society's warmth while empowering them to showcase their talents confidently. The event saw cheerful participation from volunteers who joined children in performances, sports matches, and storytelling, providing an enriching and supportive environment.

The day was meticulously planned based on a needs assessment and witnessed volunteers such as Mohinder Singh and Sumit engaging in interactive activities. With fruitful collaborations in mind, IYDF and Nitika Makeover aim to continue organizing similar events, striving to make a lasting positive impact on the lives of these young individuals and their communities.

