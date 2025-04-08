Kerala's Education Initiative for Migrant Children: A New Dawn

The Kerala government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has announced a new initiative to address the educational needs of the children of guest workers entering the state. The government plans to launch a special drive aimed at enrolling these children in schools across the region.

Officials will undertake site visits to the living quarters of guest workers to ensure all children are integrated into the education system. This campaign is scheduled for launch this May and comes as part of a broader strategy to mitigate educational gaps among the children of migrant laborers.

In a meeting attended by officials including General Education Minister V Sivankutty, it was proposed that local self-government bodies maintain detailed records of school admissions specifically for guest workers' children. Further measures include health screenings, awareness drives, and a specialized portal for Aadhaar-based registration to support this educational push.

(With inputs from agencies.)