Security Alert Diverts IndiGo Flight to Muscat

An IndiGo flight from Riyadh to Mumbai was diverted to Muscat due to a security alert. The aircraft landed safely, and passengers were disembarked. Several flights have faced similar hoax threats recently. IndiGo prioritizes passenger and crew safety and is collaborating with authorities.

Updated: 16-10-2024 17:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An IndiGo flight en route from Riyadh to Mumbai was diverted to Muscat following a 'security alert' reports the airline. The plane made a safe landing, and the aircraft remains grounded in Muscat.

This incident follows a series of recent flight threats, which have largely been determined to be hoaxes. IndiGo's Flight 6E 74 was redirected due to the alert, and all individuals onboard have been evacuated without injury.

Ensuring the safety of passengers and crew remains IndiGo's top priority. The airline emphasizes its cooperation with authorities and adherence to standard operating procedures during such incidents.

