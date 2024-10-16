Security Alert Diverts IndiGo Flight to Muscat

An IndiGo flight en route from Riyadh to Mumbai was diverted to Muscat following a 'security alert' reports the airline. The plane made a safe landing, and the aircraft remains grounded in Muscat.

This incident follows a series of recent flight threats, which have largely been determined to be hoaxes. IndiGo's Flight 6E 74 was redirected due to the alert, and all individuals onboard have been evacuated without injury.

Ensuring the safety of passengers and crew remains IndiGo's top priority. The airline emphasizes its cooperation with authorities and adherence to standard operating procedures during such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)