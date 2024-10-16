Delhi Police Launches Probe into Series of Bomb Threats

Delhi Police has registered an FIR concerning bomb threats targeting several domestic and international flights over the past two days, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

An Akasa Air flight bound for Bengaluru, carrying over 180 passengers, was forced to return to the national capital amid a bomb threat.

The threats originated from a social media handle and prompted registration of an FIR at the IGI airport police station, as confirmed by sources.

Diverse aircraft scheduled for various destinations reported these threats, according to a police officer.

Over the last 48 hours, around a dozen Indian flights, including some international ones, faced bomb threats, although no suspicious items were found on board.

The number of FIRs could potentially increase, police indicated.

Concurrently, a parliamentary committee engaged in discussions about the wave of hoax threats to airlines. The civil aviation secretary informed lawmakers that the perpetrators are being identified, and appropriate actions will be taken.

