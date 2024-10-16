Samsung India Workers Strike Comes to an End
Workers at Samsung India Electronics Ltd. will return to work after ending their 37-day strike over pay and working conditions. The decision follows discussions between worker representatives and company management, facilitated by the Tamil Nadu government. The company and workers have agreed to a 'No Work, No Pay' stance.
The long-standing standoff at Samsung India Electronics Ltd. has concluded as workers plan to return to their posts after a 37-day strike. The employees had been pushing for improved pay and working conditions since September 9, led by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).
A breakthrough came when Tamil Nadu government intermediated discussions between the company's management and employee representatives, resulting in an agreement. Workers met near the Sriperumbudur factory on Wednesday to finalize the decision to end the strike, with plans to resume normal operations from October 17.
Samsung India expressed relief over the resolution and highlighted its non-retaliation policy towards workers who participated in the strike. As per the 'No Work, No Pay' policy, the company will not pay for the strike period, but all disciplinary actions have been suspended amidst returning harmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
