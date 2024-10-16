Left Menu

Samsung India Workers Strike Comes to an End

Workers at Samsung India Electronics Ltd. will return to work after ending their 37-day strike over pay and working conditions. The decision follows discussions between worker representatives and company management, facilitated by the Tamil Nadu government. The company and workers have agreed to a 'No Work, No Pay' stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:58 IST
Samsung India Workers Strike Comes to an End
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The long-standing standoff at Samsung India Electronics Ltd. has concluded as workers plan to return to their posts after a 37-day strike. The employees had been pushing for improved pay and working conditions since September 9, led by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

A breakthrough came when Tamil Nadu government intermediated discussions between the company's management and employee representatives, resulting in an agreement. Workers met near the Sriperumbudur factory on Wednesday to finalize the decision to end the strike, with plans to resume normal operations from October 17.

Samsung India expressed relief over the resolution and highlighted its non-retaliation policy towards workers who participated in the strike. As per the 'No Work, No Pay' policy, the company will not pay for the strike period, but all disciplinary actions have been suspended amidst returning harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024