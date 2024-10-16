Euro Zone Bonds: Anticipating ECB's Rate Cut

Euro zone bond yields have dipped to their lowest point in over a week, spurred by the anticipation of an interest rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB). Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped by 5 basis points to 2.18% on Wednesday, marking its lowest value since October 4th.

The rise in bond prices, which typically decreases yields, has decelerated after calming inflationary concerns due to a slump in oil prices. The ECB's upcoming meeting is hotly anticipated, with markets expecting the central bank to issue a quarter-point rate cut that would bring the deposit rate to 3.25%, with another reduction expected later this year.

Geopolitical concerns and economic growth slowdown alongside robust wage growth and low unemployment will shape the ECB's future moves. Germany's two-year bond yield also decreased, reflecting sensitivity to rate expectations. Amid these factors, the latest ECB outlook will be influenced by speaking engagements like President Christine Lagarde's appearance at an official Slovenian central bank dinner.

