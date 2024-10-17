Asian Markets Surge Amid Global Economic Shifts

Asian shares stabilized on Thursday, spurred by anticipation of new housing policies in China, which could bolster its struggling property sector. Simultaneously, the US dollar was buoyant near a 2.5-month peak on forecasts of a Donald Trump presidency influencing the market landscape.

Global bonds appreciated following an unexpected drop in British inflation, with the European Central Bank poised to announce consecutive rate cuts for the first time in over a decade. Attention also turned to TSMC's results amidst a softer outlook from equipment supplier ASML.

Market dynamics highlighted Trump's potential economic policies that could affect bonds and the dollar. These policies could also create favorable conditions for cryptocurrencies, boosting Bitcoin by 15% in a week, while Sterling slipped due to UK inflation data prompting rate cut bets.

(With inputs from agencies.)